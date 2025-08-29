QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?

The Premier League has only just kicked off, and already in the third round we’re set for a showdown between two title contenders—Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool have started the season with back-to-back wins. The Reds first saw off Bournemouth 4-2, then snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle. Arsenal have looked just as confident out of the gates. Mikel Arteta’s side edged out Manchester United 1-0 on opening weekend, then dismantled Leeds 5-0 in their second outing.

Both teams are among the favourites in the title race, and this clash could prove pivotal in the battle for the Premier League crown.

Here at Dailysports, we couldn’t overlook such a headline event—so we’ve prepared a quiz for you. The task is simple: name all the footballers who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Can you top the leaderboard?

