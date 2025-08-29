RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?

QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?

Football news Today, 05:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Getty Images

The Premier League has only just kicked off, and already in the third round we’re set for a showdown between two title contenders—Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool have started the season with back-to-back wins. The Reds first saw off Bournemouth 4-2, then snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle. Arsenal have looked just as confident out of the gates. Mikel Arteta’s side edged out Manchester United 1-0 on opening weekend, then dismantled Leeds 5-0 in their second outing.

Both teams are among the favourites in the title race, and this clash could prove pivotal in the battle for the Premier League crown.

Here at Dailysports, we couldn’t overlook such a headline event—so we’ve prepared a quiz for you. The task is simple: name all the footballers who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Can you top the leaderboard?

Created by Dailysports using PuzzleMe's free AI quiz generator

Reminder: We’ve also got a Premier League quiz for you—how well do you know the history of the EPL?

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news Today, 05:01 Last chance! Liverpool set to make final bid for Alexander Isak
Kai Havertz in the Arsenal line-up Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Havertz to go under the knife... new details emerge on Kai Havertz's injury
Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw
Arne Slot Football news Yesterday, 14:59 “Challenging and exciting” — Arne Slot comments on Liverpool's Champions League draw
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Hincapié Football news Yesterday, 03:50 Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Hincapié
Liverpool legend urges Slot to sign a new defender to replace Konate Football news Yesterday, 03:10 Liverpool legend urges Slot to sign a new defender to replace Konate
Related Tournament News
Swedish police accuse Premier League players of match-fixing—even at the Nations League level Football news 27 aug 2025, 09:57 Swedish police accuse Premier League players of match-fixing—even at the Nations League level
The EPL reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals Football news 27 aug 2025, 04:50 The Premier League reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals
Florian Wirtz in the Liverpool line-up Football news 25 aug 2025, 17:04 Another letdown! Florian Wirtz disappoints Liverpool fans once again
Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk Football news 25 aug 2025, 16:22 It could have ended badly: Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk
Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident Football news 25 aug 2025, 08:53 Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident
Football news 25 aug 2025, 07:47 FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores