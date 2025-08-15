QUIZ: How well do you know the history of the English Premier League?

This Friday, August 15, marks the highly anticipated return of top-tier football—the English Premier League kicks off the 2025/26 season.

The opening match of the new campaign features reigning champions Liverpool taking on Bournemouth. Fixtures are also scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, August 16–18.

To celebrate the return of elite club football, Dailysports is here to fire you up with a quiz!

The rules are as simple as can be: we ask 20 questions—you pick one of four possible answers. Can you deliver a perfect score?