Liverpool set a unique record in matches against Real Madrid

Remarkable results from Liverpool.
Football news Today, 17:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool set a unique record in matches against Real Madrid

In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 1–0 and achieved a remarkable milestone.

Details: According to Squawka, no club in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup has beaten Real Madrid more often than Liverpool.

The Merseysiders now have five victories over the Royal Club — and impressively, all five wins came without conceding a single goal.

In this match, Alexis Mac Allister also recreated Trent Alexander-Arnold’s iconic celebration. The English defender, notably, now plays for Real Madrid.

Reminder: The first half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.

