Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball

A tough call for the referee
Football news Today, 16:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The opening half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.

Details: In the 32nd minute, the ball struck Tchouaméni's hand right inside the penalty area. However, the referee initially awarded a free kick instead of a penalty, and after a VAR review, even that decision was overturned, with the official ruling there had been no foul.

At halftime, the score remained goalless.

Reminder: In another match, Bayern winger Luis Díaz miscontrolled the ball, leading to a horrific injury to PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

