Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball
A tough call for the referee
Football news Today, 16:19Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Getty
The opening half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.
Details: In the 32nd minute, the ball struck Tchouaméni's hand right inside the penalty area. However, the referee initially awarded a free kick instead of a penalty, and after a VAR review, even that decision was overturned, with the official ruling there had been no foul.
At halftime, the score remained goalless.
