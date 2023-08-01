Liverpool respond to Mbappe signing rumors

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp spoke to reporters about the possible signing of a contract with French striker PSG Kylian Mbappe.

The German coach did not hide his sympathy for the football player, but admitted that at this stage his club would not be able to bear the financial costs of such a scale.

“Mbappe is a really talented footballer, but the financial terms of his transfer do not match our capabilities.

As far as I know, there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Mbappe. Perhaps something is being prepared in the club and someone wants to surprise me. But in the eight years of my work here, nothing like this has happened. It would be the first time, ”the Goal edition quotes the words of a specialist.

Recall that PSG hopes to sell the Frenchman as soon as possible. For this reason, he was not even included in the application for the pre-season training camp in Japan.

Mbappé appeared in 34 league games last season, scoring 29 goals and making five assists.