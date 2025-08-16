Liverpool preparing new bid for Isak. Is Newcastle ready to let him go?

Liverpool is preparing a new offer for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Details: According to Football Insider, the Reds are ramping up pressure on Newcastle regarding the transfer of their star forward Alexander Isak. Liverpool is set to table a new bid worth £120 million. The Magpies previously rejected an offer of £110 million, considering the sum insufficient.

It is reported that the club intends to change the "toxic" atmosphere surrounding the striker's situation and will most likely enter into transfer talks with Liverpool.



Worth noting: Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

In the 2024/25 season, Isak helped the Magpies capture the EFL Cup and secure a Champions League spot. Across 42 appearances, he netted 27 goals and provided 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the striker's market value stands at €120 million.



See also: Isak's replacement? Newcastle set their sights on Gonçalo Ramos