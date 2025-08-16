RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Isak's replacement? Newcastle set their sights on Gonçalo Ramos.

The English club continues its relentless work in the transfer market
Transfer news Today, 04:05
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Goncalo Ramos celebrates goal in memory of Diogo Jota Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Newcastle are actively searching for new signings in this transfer window, and their latest target is PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos.

Details: According to Mail Sport, Portugal international and PSG forward Gonçalo Ramos has attracted serious interest from Newcastle. The English club is aiming to bring in two strikers this offseason, with Ramos high on their shortlist.

Though the Alexander Isak transfer saga is far from resolved, Newcastle want to ensure their attacking options remain strong and see Ramos as the ideal alternative to the Swede. Ramos’s clinical finishing is one of his standout qualities—something Newcastle manager Eddie Howe values highly.

Worth noting: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

Last season, Gonçalo Ramos featured in 46 matches for PSG (1,811 minutes), scoring 19 goals and providing 6 assists. His productivity is impressive: the striker averages a goal involvement every 72 minutes! Transfermarkt values the player at €40 million, and his current contract with the Parisians runs until June 2028.

See also: Here we go! Jacob Ramsey moves to Newcastle

