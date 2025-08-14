Here we go! Jacob Ramsey moves to Newcastle
Newcastle have finally managed to sign their coveted target.
Details: Today, Fabrizio Romano's page on social network X published the trademark Here we go regarding the transfer of 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.
It is reported that the deal is worth 40 million euros, with the player currently heading for his medical examination.
Newcastle have agreed to meet all of the player’s personal contract demands, while Aston Villa, understanding Ramsey’s strong desire to join the Magpies, did not forcefully keep him at the club.
The length of the contract will be announced later.
Last season, Ramsey played 45 matches for Aston Villa in all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists. Transfermarkt values him at 32 million euros, and his current contract with Villa runs until 2027.
