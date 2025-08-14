RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025

Ileana Sanchez
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction x.com/bayer04
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
15 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Germany, WIRmachenDRUCK Arena
Bayer Leverkusen
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Friday, August 15, in the first round of the German Cup, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to face Sonnenhof Großaspach. I'm offering a bet on the number of goals scored by one of the teams.

Key facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Sonnenhof Großaspach has never advanced beyond the first round of the German Cup.
  • Sonnenhof Großaspach is on a two-match winning streak.
  • Bayer has won just one of their last five official matches.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Match preview

Sonnenhof Großaspach is a modest club representing the Regionalliga, Germany's fourth-tier division. Simply qualifying for the German Cup is a major achievement and a real celebration for the city. Previously, the club has only played twice in the German Cup, losing on both occasions.

Last season, Sonnenhof Großaspach were crowned champions of the Oberliga in the Baden-Württemberg division, earning them promotion. Under Pascal Reinhardt, the new season has started brightly. In the opening round, Sonnenhof Großaspach thrashed Balingen 6-1, then followed it up with a commanding 4-1 away victory over Waldhof.

A new era is dawning at Bayer Leverkusen. This summer, the club parted ways with Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah, Lukas Hradecky, Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong, and, most notably, head coach Xabi Alonso. The "Pharmacists" have brought in former Bayer coach Erik ten Hag to build a new-look squad.

Bayer has already signed 11 new players this summer, though some will start with the youth team. The most high-profile arrivals include centre-back Jarell Quansah from Liverpool, midfielder Malik Tillman from PSV, and Dutch national team goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Probable lineups

  • Sonnenhof Großaspach: Reule; Rhein, Aidonis, Nuraj, Mohr; Mistl, Celiktas, Maier, Tasdelen; Kleinshrodt, Aisele
  • Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Tapsoba, Quansah, Hincapié, Tella, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Schick, Adli

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Under ten Hag, Bayer Leverkusen will continue to play attacking football, making the most of their wide players and central strikers. I'm backing Bayer to score more than three goals against this opponent.

Prediction on game Bayer Leverkusen Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
