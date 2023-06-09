"Liverpool" has reached an agreement with the midfielder of the French national team

"Liverpool" has agreed on personal terms with midfielder Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice and the French national team, according to journalist Jacques Talbot on Twitter.

According to the source, the player has agreed to move to the English club. However, Liverpool still needs to negotiate the transfer fee with Nice, who reportedly wants at least €60 million for the player. Thuram could potentially replace Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, who has moved to Werder Bremen.

In the current season, 22-year-old Thuram has played 48 matches for Nice in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.