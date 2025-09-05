RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool devises plan to replace Salah. Michael Olise in their sights.

A candidate to succeed the Egyptian star has already been identified.
Football news Today, 09:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Michael Olise at Bayern Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Reds are making moves several steps ahead in the transfer chess game.

Details: According to DailyMailSport journalist Lewis Steele, English club Liverpool is deeply concerned that the age and contract duration of their 33-year-old talisman Mohamed Salah could significantly weaken the team's attacking prowess in the future. In response, the club's management has decided to begin searching for Salah's potential successor, turning their attention to 23-year-old French midfielder Michael Olise, currently with Bayern Munich.

At this stage, the source notes that no formal offer has been made yet, but Olise is considered the top candidate to strengthen Liverpool's squad for next season.

Olise joined Bayern last summer from Crystal Palace for €53 million. Since then, he has made 59 appearances for the Munich side, scoring 24 goals and providing 23 assists. The Frenchman has also earned 14 caps for the national team, netting 4 goals. His current contract with Bayern runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his estimated market value stands at €100 million.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah bids farewell to Harvey Elliott after his move to Aston Villa

