Mohamed Salah bids farewell to Harvey Elliott after his move to Aston Villa

Shared a few heartfelt words
Football news Today, 04:41
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah with Harvey Elliott Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has delivered a farewell message to his now former teammate Harvey Elliott, who recently signed a contract with Aston Villa. The Egyptian forward posted a message on his Instagram page.

Salah shared several photos with Elliott, pairing them with a warm and emotional caption.

"You’ll be remembered for your loyalty and dedication every time you were called upon. You leave as a champion, and I’ve got no doubt you’ll do big things at your new club. They are lucky to have you."

As a reminder, Harvey Elliott has moved to Birmingham on a one-year loan deal. Aston Villa also has the option to make the transfer permanent if Elliott plays the required number of matches during the season.

It’s worth noting that the 22-year-old midfielder is valued at €30 million. Last season, he made 29 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

