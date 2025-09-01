RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new challenge! Official: Harvey Elliott joins Aston Villa

Football news Today, 17:52
A new challenge! Official: Harvey Elliott joins Aston Villa https://www.avfc.co.uk

Aston Villa's attack has received a youthful boost.

Details: Today, the club's press office announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) page that Aston Villa has signed 22-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.

It is reported that the move is a loan until the end of the season, after which Aston Villa may have the option to buy the player's contract if Elliott makes a certain number of appearances during the campaign.

Last season, Elliott made 29 appearances for Liverpool's first team, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.

The reputable portal Transfermarkt values Harvey Elliott at 30 million euros.

