A new challenge! Official: Harvey Elliott joins Aston Villa
The deal is done!
Football news Today, 17:52Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://www.avfc.co.uk
Aston Villa's attack has received a youthful boost.
Details: Today, the club's press office announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) page that Aston Villa has signed 22-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.
It is reported that the move is a loan until the end of the season, after which Aston Villa may have the option to buy the player's contract if Elliott makes a certain number of appearances during the campaign.
Last season, Elliott made 29 appearances for Liverpool's first team, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.
The reputable portal Transfermarkt values Harvey Elliott at 30 million euros.
Recall: Nicolò Zaniolo moves to Udinese!