Nicolò Zaniolo moves to Udinese!

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 26-year-old attacking midfielder of Turkish side Galatasaray Nicolò Zaniolo will spend the upcoming season on loan at Udinese.

At this moment, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, but Romano reports the player will undergo his medical today, after which he is set for another campaign in Serie A.

Zaniolo joined Galatasaray from Roma in 2023 for €15 million, but failed to secure a regular starting spot at the Turkish powerhouse, featuring in just 16 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists. In recent years, Zaniolo has been loaned out to clubs like Aston Villa, Atalanta, and Fiorentina.

His current contract with Galatasaray runs until 2027, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €12 million.

