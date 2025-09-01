RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nicolò Zaniolo moves to Udinese!

Nicolò Zaniolo moves to Udinese!

The deal will be a loan move.
Football news Today, 11:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nicolo Zagnolo in the Fiorentina squad Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Another loan spell for the Italian midfielder

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 26-year-old attacking midfielder of Turkish side Galatasaray Nicolò Zaniolo will spend the upcoming season on loan at Udinese.

At this moment, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, but Romano reports the player will undergo his medical today, after which he is set for another campaign in Serie A.

Zaniolo joined Galatasaray from Roma in 2023 for €15 million, but failed to secure a regular starting spot at the Turkish powerhouse, featuring in just 16 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists. In recent years, Zaniolo has been loaned out to clubs like Aston Villa, Atalanta, and Fiorentina.

His current contract with Galatasaray runs until 2027, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €12 million.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in Ukraine international winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak!

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Udinese Udinese Schedule Udinese News Udinese Transfers
Fiorentina Fiorentina Schedule Fiorentina News Fiorentina Transfers
Atalanta Atalanta Schedule Atalanta News Atalanta Transfers
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Related Team News
Alexis Sanchez in the match for Udinese Football news Today, 10:16 Chilean reinforcement! Legendary Alexis Sánchez returns to La Liga as Sevilla signs former Barcelona star
Another transfer. Harvey Elliott moves to Aston Villa Football news Today, 08:47 Another transfer. Harvey Elliott moves to Aston Villa
Mauro Icardi in the match against Rizespor Football news Today, 06:58 Mauro Icardi comments on another Galatasaray victory in the Turkish Super Lig
Jadon Sancho moves to Aston Villa on loan Football news Today, 05:22 Jadon Sancho moves to Aston Villa on loan
Emiliano Martinez in Aston Villa Transfer news Yesterday, 08:01 Course change! Emiliano Martinez edges out Senne Lammens
Marco Asensio Transfer news Yesterday, 06:48 Marco Asensio could return to Aston Villa!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores