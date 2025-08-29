RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns show interest in Ukraine international winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak!

A big sum is in play.
Football news Today, 17:40
Mamelodi Sundowns made several high-profile signings during the summer transfer window, but the reigning Betway Premiership champions are now setting their sights on players from European national teams.

Details: According to Ukrainian media outlet TaToTake, the "Brazilians" are interested in the services of Ukraine national team winger and Polissya Zhytomyr star Oleksiy Hutsulyak. Reports suggest the South African giants are ready to put one million euros on the table for the 27-year-old.

However, the "Brazilians" will face stiff competition from Sassuolo and Udinese, although the financial capabilities of the Serie A clubs in this transfer remain unclear.

Reminder: Last year, Hutsulyak made his debut for the Ukraine national team, featuring in nine matches and scoring twice. At club level this season, Hutsulyak has played three matches in the Ukrainian Premier League and six more in the Conference League qualifiers, where he recorded his only goal involvement so far – a goal and an assist.

In European competition, the "Wolves" saw their campaign end in the play-off round, losing to Fiorentina with an aggregate score of 2-6. The winger's contract with Polissya runs until the end of the 2025-2026 season, and Transfermarkt currently values him at three million euros.

