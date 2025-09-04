Prediction on game W2(- 1) Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 5, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, Ukraine will face France. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the odds and pick a winner for this clash.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian national team delivered mixed results in the Nations League. Competing in League B alongside Albania, Georgia, and the Czech Republic, Ukraine recovered from two opening defeats to finish second, earning a playoff spot for promotion to League A against Belgium. Ukraine won 3-1 at home but lost the away leg. Following that, the team played two friendlies: a 2-4 loss to Canada and a 2-1 victory over New Zealand. Overall, Ukraine have shown decent form—across their last eight matches, they have recorded four wins, two losses, and two draws.

In terms of head-to-head encounters with France, the teams have often crossed paths in qualifying campaigns. During the 2021 World Cup qualifiers, both fixtures ended 1-1. Historically, Ukraine have hosted France six times: one win for Ukraine, two wins for France, and three draws.

France

France are the undisputed favorites in this group. The 2018 World Cup champions and 2022 finalists are widely regarded as the main contenders for the top spot. Like Ukraine, this will be France's opening match of the qualifiers. In the Nations League, France competed in League A, topping their group to reach the playoffs. They defeated Croatia in the quarterfinals, but fell to Spain 4-5 in a dramatic semifinal. Nonetheless, France convincingly beat Germany 2-0 in the third-place match.

Looking at their head-to-head history with Ukraine, the numbers clearly favor the French. Over the last seven meetings in all competitions (including friendlies), France have won four times, drawn twice, and lost only once. This further cements France's status as favorites going into this encounter.

Probable lineups

Ukraine: Riznyk, Bondar, Zabarnyi, Konoplia, Matviyenko, Kalyuzhnyi, Zubkov, Yarmolyuk, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Dovbyk.

Riznyk, Bondar, Zabarnyi, Konoplia, Matviyenko, Kalyuzhnyi, Zubkov, Yarmolyuk, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Dovbyk. France: Maignan, Koundé, Konaté, Theo Hernandez, Upamecano, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Thuram, Dembélé, Doué, Mbappé.

Key facts and head-to-head

Ukraine’s last 5 matches have all featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Ukraine’s last 7 matches.

France are unbeaten in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head games.

Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 6 meetings.

France scored first in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches.

Ukraine vs France match prediction

France enter the qualifiers as clear favorites—they boast one of the strongest squads in the world, are in excellent form, and consistently deliver at the highest level. For Les Bleus, this is the opening match of the campaign, and they will be fully focused on setting the right tone from the outset. Ukraine are capable of putting up a fight and often play attacking football, but the difference in class and squad depth is undeniable. My pick for this match is a France win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.63.