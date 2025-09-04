RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Ukraine vs France prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Ukraine vs France prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Ukraine vs France prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/uafukraine/Author unknownn
Ukraine
Ukraine Ukraine Schedule Ukraine News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
05 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Wroclaw, Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw
France
France France Schedule France News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(- 1)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 5, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, Ukraine will face France. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the odds and pick a winner for this clash.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian national team delivered mixed results in the Nations League. Competing in League B alongside Albania, Georgia, and the Czech Republic, Ukraine recovered from two opening defeats to finish second, earning a playoff spot for promotion to League A against Belgium. Ukraine won 3-1 at home but lost the away leg. Following that, the team played two friendlies: a 2-4 loss to Canada and a 2-1 victory over New Zealand. Overall, Ukraine have shown decent form—across their last eight matches, they have recorded four wins, two losses, and two draws.

In terms of head-to-head encounters with France, the teams have often crossed paths in qualifying campaigns. During the 2021 World Cup qualifiers, both fixtures ended 1-1. Historically, Ukraine have hosted France six times: one win for Ukraine, two wins for France, and three draws.

France

France are the undisputed favorites in this group. The 2018 World Cup champions and 2022 finalists are widely regarded as the main contenders for the top spot. Like Ukraine, this will be France's opening match of the qualifiers. In the Nations League, France competed in League A, topping their group to reach the playoffs. They defeated Croatia in the quarterfinals, but fell to Spain 4-5 in a dramatic semifinal. Nonetheless, France convincingly beat Germany 2-0 in the third-place match.

Looking at their head-to-head history with Ukraine, the numbers clearly favor the French. Over the last seven meetings in all competitions (including friendlies), France have won four times, drawn twice, and lost only once. This further cements France's status as favorites going into this encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Ukraine: Riznyk, Bondar, Zabarnyi, Konoplia, Matviyenko, Kalyuzhnyi, Zubkov, Yarmolyuk, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Dovbyk.
  • France: Maignan, Koundé, Konaté, Theo Hernandez, Upamecano, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Thuram, Dembélé, Doué, Mbappé.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Ukraine’s last 5 matches have all featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Ukraine’s last 7 matches.
  • France are unbeaten in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head games.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 6 meetings.
  • France scored first in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches.

Ukraine vs France match prediction

France enter the qualifiers as clear favorites—they boast one of the strongest squads in the world, are in excellent form, and consistently deliver at the highest level. For Les Bleus, this is the opening match of the campaign, and they will be fully focused on setting the right tone from the outset. Ukraine are capable of putting up a fight and often play attacking football, but the difference in class and squad depth is undeniable. My pick for this match is a France win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game W2(- 1)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brazil vs France prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship Today, 06:00 Brazil vs France prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.61 France Recommended Mostbet
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International Today, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Bet now 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International Today, 11:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Bet now Mostbet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Recommended Melbet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Suriname vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:30 Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Suriname Odds: 1.81 Panama Bet now 1xBet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Recommended 1xBet
Colombia vs Bolivia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Colombia Odds: 1.6 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.64 Chile Bet now Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Recommended Melbet
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 05 sep 2025, 05:45 Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Australia Odds: 1.63 New Zealand Bet now Melbet
South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.99 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores