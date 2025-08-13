Liverpool agree transfer for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni

This summer, Liverpool have orchestrated an impressive transfer campaign, focusing on rejuvenating the squad and building for the future.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni is set to continue his career at Liverpool, with the journalist already delivering his trademark "here we go!". The Merseysiders will pay Parma €35 million for the Italian, as well as a percentage of any future sale.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash, bolstering their squad with star signings. The Reds are also linked with the signing of Alexander Isak, fueling fans' belief that Arne Slot's side are champions in the making. Jamie Carragher, however, disagrees.

The Liverpool legend stated that simply signing stars is not enough. It's crucial to maintain a balance between them, something that is still missing so far.