RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Liverpool agree transfer for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool agree transfer for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool's young prodigy.
Football news Today, 16:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool agree transfer for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni Photo: Fabrizio Romano

This summer, Liverpool have orchestrated an impressive transfer campaign, focusing on rejuvenating the squad and building for the future.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni is set to continue his career at Liverpool, with the journalist already delivering his trademark "here we go!". The Merseysiders will pay Parma €35 million for the Italian, as well as a percentage of any future sale.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash, bolstering their squad with star signings. The Reds are also linked with the signing of Alexander Isak, fueling fans' belief that Arne Slot's side are champions in the making. Jamie Carragher, however, disagrees.

The Liverpool legend stated that simply signing stars is not enough. It's crucial to maintain a balance between them, something that is still missing so far.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913 Schedule Parma Calcio 1913 News Parma Calcio 1913 Transfers
Related Team News
Carragher does not believe Isak's signing guarantees Liverpool the title Football news Today, 05:49 Carragher does not believe Isak's signing guarantees Liverpool the title
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news Yesterday, 07:31 No way back! Alexander Isak no longer intends to play for Newcastle
Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool line-up Football news Yesterday, 05:42 Chelsea not slowing down: bid for Konaté submitted. Liverpool's response awaited
Famous journalist reveals differences in approaches to Wirtz by Kompany and Slot Football news Yesterday, 05:16 Famous journalist reveals differences in approaches to Wirtz by Kompany and Slot
Konstantinos Tsimikas in the Liverpool line-up Football news Yesterday, 01:47 Nothing lasts forever! Konstantinos Tsimikas leaves Liverpool
Dean Henderson kicks a penalty in the match against Liverpool Football news 11 aug 2025, 11:35 Own trick! Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulls off creative ruse before penalty shootout against Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores