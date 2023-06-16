Leon Goretzka spoke about his future at Bayern

Midfielder of Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka, stated that he has no intention of leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

"I have no plans other than to stay at Bayern. We have big plans for the next season," Goretzka's words were quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Goretzka has played 40 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.