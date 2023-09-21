RU RU NG NG
Main News Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa

Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa

Football news Today, 15:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa Photo: https://twitter.com/LegiaWarszawa

Aston Villa started the new Conference League season with an away match against Legia. The game took place in Warsaw as part of the first round of Group E.

The match started quite efficiently. In the third minute, Pavel Vsholek helped Legia open the scoring in the match. However, after three minutes, the guests won back. John Duran equalized from a pass from Niccolò Dzangiolo. In the middle of the first half, Legia took the lead again, thanks to the efforts of Ernest Muchi. However, Aston Villa fought back again. In the 39th minute, Luka Dinh scored the goal.

In the sixth minute of the second half, Ernest Muchi scored a double and put the Polish team ahead for the third time in the game. No matter how hard Aston Villa tried, they couldn't create a good scoring opportunity. In the entire second half, they scored two shots on target, as did Legia.

Aston Villa sensationally lost to Legia with a score of 2:3.

League of Conferences. First round. Group E

"Legia" - "Aston Villa" - 3:2
Goals: 1:0 - 3 Vsholek, 1:1 - 6 Duran, 2:1 - Muchi, 2:2 - 39 Dinh, 3:2 - 51 Muchi

Related teams and leagues
Legia Warszawa Aston Villa Europa Conference League
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ Football news Today, 15:02 Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa Football news Today, 14:48 Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win Football news Today, 14:08 Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract Football news Today, 13:18 José Mourinho contends that Roma did not lose the Europa League final. Football news Today, 12:10 Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return Football news Today, 11:11 Manchester United have conceded more than three goals in three matches in a row Football news Today, 09:45 João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona. Football news Today, 08:29 Paul Scholes harshly criticized Manchester United performance Football news Today, 08:02 Klopp said whether Liverpool will fight to win the Europa League
Sport Predictions
Football 22 sep 2023 Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023