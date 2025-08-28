Legacy! Zlatan Ibrahimović receives major honor

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The legendary Swede keeps collecting accolades even after retirement.
Ibra's immense contribution to football has been rightfully recognized.

Details: Before the start of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage draw, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin announced that 43-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović has been named the recipient of the 2025 UEFA President’s Award, an honor bestowed for outstanding achievements both on and off the pitch.

"Zlatan is known as an unrivaled fighter, a born winner, and a pop culture icon. But above all, he is an exceptional person—a golden boy who never forgot his roots, putting compassion above recognition, always reaching out to help those in need. I am extremely proud that this year’s award goes to him." - stated UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

Zlatan himself was thrilled with this latest achievement and warmly thanked the organizers for such a prestigious moment:

"Receiving this award is a great honor, and I want to thank UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin for it. It means I have achieved something in my career, otherwise I wouldn’t have received it. I am incredibly happy. I was fortunate to play with great players and at great clubs. That made me who I am today. I am simply grateful and appreciative." - said Zlatan.

Since 1998, the UEFA President’s Award has been presented for extraordinary achievements that go beyond the boundaries of sport. At the start of each European club season, the UEFA President celebrates the professional excellence and exceptional personal qualities of the award recipients, demonstrated both on and off the field. Last year, the award went to Gianluigi Buffon.

