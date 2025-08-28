LIVE. UEFA Champions League 2025/26 main round draw
We now know the names of all 36 participating teams set to compete in the UEFA Champions League. On Thursday, August 28, the main round draw will take place, kicking off at 18:00 Central European Time.
The league phase will feature 36 clubs from various countries. England has the most spots, with six teams. Spain is represented by five clubs, Italy and Germany have four each, and France enters three teams.
Each team will play eight matches against different opponents — four at home and four away. The top eight teams will advance directly to the Round of 16, while 16 more clubs will battle it out in a preliminary round to complete the Round of 16 lineup.
Before the draw, all 36 clubs were split into four pots of nine teams each. Every club will be paired with one opponent from its own pot and six others from different pots. The only restriction: teams from the same country cannot face each other at this stage.
The Dailysports team invites you to follow the draw live online.
Pot 1
- Real Madrid
- Barcelona
- PSG
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Inter
- Borussia Dortmund
Pot 2
- Arsenal
- Bayer
- Atletico
- Benfica
- Atalanta
- Villarreal
- Juventus
- Eintracht
- Brugge
Pot 3
- PSV
- Ajax
- Napoli
- Sporting
- Olympiacos
- Slavia
- Bodø/Glimt
- Marseille
- Tottenham
Pot 4
- Pafos
- Monaco
- Galatasaray
- Kairat
- Union
- Athletic Bilbao
- Newcastle
- Qarabag
- Copenhagen
Reminder: Our team has prepared all the details on where and when you can watch the live broadcast of the draw.