RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Where and when to watch

UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Where and when to watch

Useful information ahead of the draw.
Football news Today, 02:07
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Where and when to watch Photo: UEFA.com

All the teams set to compete in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League have now been determined. The highly anticipated draw is next, where we’ll finally discover the matchups for the new campaign.

We’ve put together everything you need to know about where and when you can catch the draw live.

This season, 36 teams from across Europe will battle it out in the league phase. England boasts the most representation with six clubs. Spain is sending five, Italy and Germany four each, and France will have three teams in the competition.

For the second year running, we’ll witness the revamped Champions League format. Each team will play eight matches against different opponents — four at home and four away.

The top eight teams in the standings will qualify directly for the round of 16. Clubs finishing from 9th to 24th place will enter the play-off round.

Where and when to watch the draw

The main stage draw for the UEFA Champions League will take place on Thursday, August 28, with coverage kicking off at 18:00 CET.

You can stream the draw for free on the official UEFA.tv platform. In the UK, TNT Sports will broadcast the event, while viewers in the USA can tune in via Paramount+.

Reminder: Our editorial team has compiled the full list of all teams that will compete in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Tournament News
UEFA Champions League 2025/26. The main round participants are revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:00 UEFA Champions League 2025/26. The main round participants are revealed
UEFA unveils new official ball for the next Champions League season Football news Yesterday, 09:20 UEFA unveils new official ball for the next Champions League season
Football news Yesterday, 07:16 Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica
Football news Yesterday, 06:31 A million views on social media! Viral video captures commentators' reaction to Kairat's Champions League breakthrough
Kairat, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos, Union. Who are the debutants in the league phase of the Champions League? Articles Yesterday, 03:39 Kairat, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos, Union. Who are the debutants in the league phase of the Champions League?
Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away Football news 26 aug 2025, 10:53 Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores