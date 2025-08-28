UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Where and when to watch

Useful information ahead of the draw.

All the teams set to compete in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League have now been determined. The highly anticipated draw is next, where we’ll finally discover the matchups for the new campaign.

We’ve put together everything you need to know about where and when you can catch the draw live.

This season, 36 teams from across Europe will battle it out in the league phase. England boasts the most representation with six clubs. Spain is sending five, Italy and Germany four each, and France will have three teams in the competition.

For the second year running, we’ll witness the revamped Champions League format. Each team will play eight matches against different opponents — four at home and four away.

The top eight teams in the standings will qualify directly for the round of 16. Clubs finishing from 9th to 24th place will enter the play-off round.

Where and when to watch the draw

The main stage draw for the UEFA Champions League will take place on Thursday, August 28, with coverage kicking off at 18:00 CET.

You can stream the draw for free on the official UEFA.tv platform. In the UK, TNT Sports will broadcast the event, while viewers in the USA can tune in via Paramount+.

