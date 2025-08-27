RU RU ES ES FR FR
UEFA Champions League 2025/26. The main round participants are revealed

On Wednesday, August 27, we finally learned the names of all the teams that have secured their spots in the main round of the UEFA Champions League, and now the full list of clubs is complete.

Details: The league stage will feature 36 participants from various countries. England leads the way with six teams. Spain will be represented by five clubs, while Italy and Germany each have four, and France has three spots.

For the second consecutive year, we’ll see the revamped Champions League format in action. Each team will play eight matches against different opponents (four at home and four away).

The top eight teams from the league stage will advance directly to the round of 16. Clubs finishing from 9th to 24th place will enter the playoff ties. The rest will see their European campaigns come to an end.

Here is the full list of clubs that have qualified for the Champions League:

  • England: Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea
  • Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus
  • Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal
  • Germany: Bayern, Bayer, Eintracht, Borussia Dortmund
  • France: PSG, Marseille, Monaco
  • Netherlands: PSV, Ajax
  • Portugal: Sporting
  • Turkey: Galatasaray
  • Czech Republic: Slavia
  • Greece: Olympiacos
  • Belgium: Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Kazakhstan: Kairat
  • Cyprus: Pafos
  • Norway: Bodo/Glimt

The draw for the Champions League main stage will take place on Thursday, August 28, starting at 18:00 CET.

Reminder: The official UEFA Champions League page has unveiled the design of the new match ball that will be used in the 2025/26 season.

