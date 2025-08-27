RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news UEFA unveils new official ball for the next Champions League season

UEFA unveils new official ball for the next Champions League season

What ball will they play with?
Football news Today, 09:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
UEFA unveils new official ball for the next Champions League season Getty Images

This Wednesday, August 27, the final matches of the Champions League qualification play-off round will take place. We’ll find out all the teams advancing to the league phase, and right now UEFA has revealed the new match ball.

Details: The official UEFA Champions League page on X (formerly Twitter) has published the design of the new ball that will be used in the 2025/26 season. The ball features blue hues and is adorned with a lion.

It's worth noting that the main stage of the UEFA Champions League kicks off on September 16. The league phase draw will take place on Thursday, August 28.

Reminder: The 2025/26 season will be unique, as four teams will make their debut in the Champions League league phase. The Dailysports team invites you to get to know those who will taste elite European football for the first time.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Tournament News
UEFA Champions League 2025/26. The main round participants are revealed Football news Today, 10:25 UEFA Champions League 2025/26. The main round participants are revealed
Football news Today, 07:16 Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica
Football news Today, 06:31 A million views on social media! Viral video captures commentators' reaction to Kairat's Champions League breakthrough
Kairat, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos, Union. Who are the debutants in the league phase of the Champions League? Articles Today, 03:39 Kairat, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos, Union. Who are the debutants in the league phase of the Champions League?
Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away Football news Yesterday, 10:53 Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away
Fenerbahce players warm up Football news 17 aug 2025, 07:23 Fenerbahce vs Benfica. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 20, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores