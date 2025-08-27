UEFA unveils new official ball for the next Champions League season

What ball will they play with?

This Wednesday, August 27, the final matches of the Champions League qualification play-off round will take place. We’ll find out all the teams advancing to the league phase, and right now UEFA has revealed the new match ball.

Details: The official UEFA Champions League page on X (formerly Twitter) has published the design of the new ball that will be used in the 2025/26 season. The ball features blue hues and is adorned with a lion.

This story starts with a star. 💫⚽️



Introducing the new UEFA Champions League Pro Match Ball...@adidasfootball | #shiningstars pic.twitter.com/F1Fk0ZDDLk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 27, 2025

It's worth noting that the main stage of the UEFA Champions League kicks off on September 16. The league phase draw will take place on Thursday, August 28.

Reminder: The 2025/26 season will be unique, as four teams will make their debut in the Champions League league phase. The Dailysports team invites you to get to know those who will taste elite European football for the first time.