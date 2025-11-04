ES ES FR FR
Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance

An ever-present figure for Munich.
Football news Today, 15:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, and for one of the Bavarian stars, it’s a milestone occasion.

Details: Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is making his 100th appearance for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

