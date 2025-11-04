Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance

An ever-present figure for Munich.

Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, and for one of the Bavarian stars, it’s a milestone occasion.

Details: Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is making his 100th appearance for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

In the match between Arsenal and Slavia, 15-year-old Max Dowman came off the bench in the 73rd minute, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder replaced Leandro Trossard.

Reminder: Arsenal travelled to Prague for their UEFA Champions League second-round match against Slavia, where one of the Gunners’ key players etched his name into the club’s history.