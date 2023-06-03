Lazio won away and secured second place in Serie A

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A championship, Lazio defeated Empoli with a score of 2-0 in an away match.

Alessio Romagnoli and Luis Alberto scored the goals that secured the victory for the Rome-based club.

With 74 points, Lazio finished in second place in the Serie A standings, while Empoli remained in 14th place with 43 points.

Empoli - Lazio - 0:1 (0:0)

Goals: Romagnoli, 48 - 0:1, Alberto, 90 - 0:2

Empoli: Vicario (Ujkani, 84), Stojanovic, Luperto, Valukievich, Cacace, Akpa-Akpro, Grassi (Henderson, 57), Bandinelli (Haas, 75), Faccini (Satriano, 84), Cambiaso, Piccoli (Destro, 75).

Lazio: Strakosha, Hysaj, Gabarron, Romagnoli (Cazale, 71), Pellegrini, Luis Alberto, Vezzoni (Cataldi, 71), Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Pedro (Zaccagni, 63), Immobile.

