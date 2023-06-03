EN RU
"Real Madrid" officially announced the departure of two experienced players

The press office of Real Madrid has announced on the official website the departure of midfielder Marco Asensio and forward Mariano Diaz.

The contracts of both players with the club are set to expire at the end of June, and the parties have decided not to renew their agreements. As a result, the players will be able to move to another club for free.

Asensio, 27 years old, has been with Real Madrid since 2015. He has played a total of 285 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 32 assists. He is a three-time Spanish champion, winner of the Copa del Rey, two-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, three-time UEFA Champions League winner, three-time UEFA Super Cup winner, and four-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Diaz, 29 years old, had two stints with Real Madrid, from 2012 to 2017 and then from 2018 onwards. He has played a total of 84 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. He is a three-time Spanish champion, winner of the Copa del Rey, winner of the Spanish Super Cup, two-time UEFA Champions League winner, two-time UEFA Super Cup winner, and three-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

