Mbappe apologized to the president of Real Madrid

Real Madrid is once again set to acquire PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to a source, the Frenchman has recently personally apologized to the president of the "plush" Florentino Perez for the past refusal to go to the club and the latter accepted the apology.

According to the Spanish media, Mbappe remains a priority target for Real Madrid, which wants to combine him with Vinicius Júnior and Rodrigo.

The Frenchman's contract with the Parisians runs until the summer of 2024. Real Madrid believe they will be able to sign the player for free, as the option to extend his contract will not be activated by the player.