Lautaro Martinez reassures Inter fans

Lautaro Martinez reassures Inter fans

Today, 05:00
Inter Milan attack leader Lautaro Martinez made a statement about his future at the club and reassured fans.

According to the Argentina national team player, his agent is negotiating with the Milanese management about a new contract. At the same time, the footballer admitted that he was satisfied with life and work in Milan.

“My agent is working on a new contract. I'm very happy here, I do my best for the club and my family loves it here too. I see no reason to change the club and play for another team,” Martinez wrote on his social networks.

Lautaro Martinez has been playing for the Milan team since 2018 and during this time he has become a real leader of the team.

In the new season, the 26-year-old Argentine striker played seven matches in the Italian Championship, scored nine goals and gave one assist. The Transfermarkt portal estimates the value of the current world champion at 85 million euros.

Every year the media writes that European giants are interested in Lautaro’s services, but the footballer himself constantly refutes this information.

