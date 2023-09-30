Lautaro Martinez made it clear which club he wants to play for

The agent of the Argentine forward “Inter” Lautaro Martinez Alejandro Camano spoke about why the football player does not change the team.

According to the striker’s representative, he had many offers to change the club after winning the World Cup with the Argentina national team.

Camano noted that Lautaro does not even want to hear about other clubs, including from Saudi Arabia, from where he had many offers.

"He always says: 'Only Inter'. It is very important to have a sense of belonging, and Lautaro has it strongly. In this summer window, many discussed the possibility of the player moving to another team, but in fact he decided to stay because he likes stability and considers Inter to be his team.

He is happy as a captain and is expecting a child. We must work to keep him happy always. I believe that the contract extension is possible. We discussed this with the club and with Lautaro. He has refused many offers because he wants to stay at Inter,” Camano said in an interview with TV Play.