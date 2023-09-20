Lautaro Martinez responded to rumors about his departure

Inter and Argentina national team striker Lautaro Martinez did not hide the fact that he had many offers from other clubs after the World Cup in Qatar.

According to the footballer, he has a desire to continue his career at the Milan club.

"There were several clubs interested in me last summer, but I am really happy to play for Inter. I am captain, I feel happy and I am confident that the club intends to negotiate with my agent to reach an agreement on a new contract and continue our way together,” Martinez said, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Let us remind you that the Argentine forward has been playing for the team from Milan since the 2018/2019 season.

In total, he played in 177 Serie A matches, scoring 84 goals and providing 25 assists. Last season he reached the Champions League final with Inter.

The Transfermarkt portal writes that his market value is 85 million euros.