Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton

Everton are playing their inaugural match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium. In the second round of the English Premier League, the Toffees are hosting Brighton.

At halftime, the home side lead 1-0 thanks to a precise strike from Iliman Ndiaye, who scored Everton's very first goal at the new ground after an assist from Jack Grealish.

Remarkably, the 25-year-old Senegalese forward has entered Everton’s history books twice. In addition to netting the first goal at the new stadium, he was also the last ever scorer at Goodison Park in May. Back then, Everton celebrated a victory over Southampton thanks to Ndiaye’s brace.