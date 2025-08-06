La Liga made its choice: the answer was categorical – Barcelona left empty-handed

Barcelona suffered a fiasco in their attempt to challenge Ter Stegen.

Details: Today, it became clear that La Liga's management didn't even consider Barcelona's arguments regarding the use of the "4+1" rule, which could have helped the Catalans reduce their wage bill for Marc-André ter Stegen due to his injury.

Despite bringing in top lawyers, Barça was met with a categorical response from La Liga: without the player's own signature, none of the submitted documents are considered valid.

Earlier, Ter Stegen himself made it clear he would not cooperate with the club or provide any signatures, as he believes Barcelona treated him unfairly and disrespectfully.

