RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news La Liga chief criticizes Premier League over government intervention

La Liga chief criticizes Premier League over government intervention

Displeased with the model.
Football news Today, 05:59
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
La Liga chief criticizes Premier League over government intervention Getty Images

La Liga is currently vying with the Premier League for the title of the world’s top league, but according to the president of the Spanish championship, the English league suffers from government interference.

Details: Tebas stated that their aim is to ensure debts remain sustainable and clubs avoid bankruptcy.

Quote: “We strive to ensure that debt is sustainable and clubs do not go bankrupt. Unlike this, in the Premier League, the government intervenes,” said the La Liga chief.

Recently, three Premier League teams defeated three La Liga opponents in a single Champions League round. After two matchdays, Arsenal beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Tottenham overcame Villarreal 1-0, and Liverpool triumphed over Atlético Madrid 3-2.

Reminder: La Liga’s ambition to stage the Villarreal–Barcelona clash outside Spain, in Miami this December, has encountered obstacles.

Related teams and leagues
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal against Manchester City Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:07 The power of love. Gabriel Martinelli's girlfriend inspired his goal against Man City
Rashford left out of Barcelona’s starting XI for the last match due to lateness Football news Yesterday, 08:02 Rashford left out of Barcelona’s starting XI for the last match due to lateness
Marcus Rashford in the match against Getafe Football news Yesterday, 07:17 Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's win over Getafe
Erling Haaland in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 04:51 Proud of the team. Erling Haaland comments on the match against Arsenal
Ed Sheeran set to feature on Barcelona shirts for El Clasico Football news 21 sep 2025, 16:59 Ed Sheeran set to feature on Barcelona shirts for El Clasico
Will they stop the trend? The Premier League to review financial rules for newly promoted clubs Football news 21 sep 2025, 16:34 Will they stop the trend? The Premier League to review financial rules for newly promoted clubs
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores