La Liga chief criticizes Premier League over government intervention

La Liga is currently vying with the Premier League for the title of the world’s top league, but according to the president of the Spanish championship, the English league suffers from government interference.

Details: Tebas stated that their aim is to ensure debts remain sustainable and clubs avoid bankruptcy.

Quote: “We strive to ensure that debt is sustainable and clubs do not go bankrupt. Unlike this, in the Premier League, the government intervenes,” said the La Liga chief.

Recently, three Premier League teams defeated three La Liga opponents in a single Champions League round. After two matchdays, Arsenal beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Tottenham overcame Villarreal 1-0, and Liverpool triumphed over Atlético Madrid 3-2.

Reminder: La Liga’s ambition to stage the Villarreal–Barcelona clash outside Spain, in Miami this December, has encountered obstacles.