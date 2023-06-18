Kylian Mbappe spoke about his future at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has stated that he will definitely not leave the club in the summer transfer window.

"In the upcoming season, I will be playing for PSG. I will make a decision about my future in 2024. A lot can change in a year, especially in a club like PSG," Mbappe said, as quoted by Téléfoot.

Earlier, it was reported that the forward wanted to move to Real Madrid. Mbappe's contract expires in a year, which means he could leave for free.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.