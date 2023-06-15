Kylian Mbappe made a statement about his future

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has stated that he has no intention of leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

"I have already said that my goal is to stay at PSG. It is my only option at the moment. I am ready to play for the club in the upcoming season. Why do I want to stay but haven't extended my contract? There is no need for explanations. People can say whatever they want, but they don't have any information. I know what I am doing, and I have no issues with it," Mbappé told RMC Sport.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappé has played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.