Paris Saint-Germain's forward, Kylian Mbappé, has reached a verbal agreement with the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to The Times.

As per the source, the player has promised the club's management that he will not leave the club as a free agent. The parties have agreed to discuss two possible scenarios. Mbappé will either extend his contract for one more year or sign a new long-term contract with a fixed release clause. If PSG and the French player do not come to an agreement, he will waive the loyalty bonus of €100 million. Earlier reports indicated that Mbappé is satisfied with the club's transfer work.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. His contract with the Paris club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Mbappé has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé became a world champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.