Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is considered one of the most coveted players by top clubs. Kartvel is occasionally linked with one team or another, but the Neapolitan star's entourage remains calm.

Kvaratskhelia's agent Mamuka Dzhugeli commented on these rumours and stated that there is no cause for concern:

"We are not in a hurry to make a decision as Naples is a second home. We appreciate the care and respect shown to us by Napoli and the club president. If there is an offer that satisfies the club and the player, and if De Laurentiis is not against it, we will consider it," Giugelia said in a conversation with the Kartvel version of La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Recall, it was previously reported about PSG's attempts to sign the player, but so far Napoli has no desire to let Kvaratskhelia go.