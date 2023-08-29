Kane reveals who influenced his decision to move to Bayern

Forward of the German "Bayern" and the England national team Harry Kane spoke about how he decided to move to Germany.

As you know, the footballer spent his entire career in one club - London's Tottenham.

According to the striker, he decided to move when he remembered other great transfers.

“My move to Germany was inspired by the examples of other players. For example, I remember David Beckham moving to Real Madrid from Manchester United. another championship," Bild quoted Kane as saying.

Note that Bayern paid over 100 million euros for their newcomer. Kane's transfer to the German championship was one of the most high-profile this year.

The agreement of the English footballer is calculated until 2027.

Last weekend, in the second round match of the German Bundesliga between Bayern Munich and Augsburg, Kane scored two goals.

Interestingly, while playing for Tottenham, Kane did not win a single trophy.