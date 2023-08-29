RU RU NG NG
Main News Kane reveals who influenced his decision to move to Bayern

Kane reveals who influenced his decision to move to Bayern

Football news Today, 03:00
Kane reveals who influenced his decision to move to Bayern Photo: Bayern twitter

Forward of the German "Bayern" and the England national team Harry Kane spoke about how he decided to move to Germany.

As you know, the footballer spent his entire career in one club - London's Tottenham.

According to the striker, he decided to move when he remembered other great transfers.

“My move to Germany was inspired by the examples of other players. For example, I remember David Beckham moving to Real Madrid from Manchester United. another championship," Bild quoted Kane as saying.

Note that Bayern paid over 100 million euros for their newcomer. Kane's transfer to the German championship was one of the most high-profile this year.

The agreement of the English footballer is calculated until 2027.

Last weekend, in the second round match of the German Bundesliga between Bayern Munich and Augsburg, Kane scored two goals.

Interestingly, while playing for Tottenham, Kane did not win a single trophy.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Yesterday, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news 27 aug 2023, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star end his career Football news Today, 03:00 Kane reveals who influenced his decision to move to Bayern Football news Today, 01:56 Manchester United make an offer for experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 01:35 AC Milan make final offer for experienced striker Porto Football news Today, 01:20 Chelsea want to sign Liverpool star striker Football news Today, 00:50 Roma agrees to move Chelsea star Football news Today, 00:00 Liverpool defense leader faces four-match ban Football news Yesterday, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:37 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2
Sport Predictions
Football Today Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football Today Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023