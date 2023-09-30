Kane fails his first German Language test. VIDEO

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Bayern Munich's star, Harry Kane, is still trying to grasp the German language after his transfer from Tottenham.

The official Instagram account of the Bundesliga posted a video in which they say a word in German to Harry Kane, and he attempts to understand it and translate it into English. All the words were related to football. Out of the five words presented to the English player, he could only translate two. These words were "Abseits," which means "offside," and "Tor," which translates to "goal" in German. It's not surprising that Harry Kane, playing as a striker, could translate these words correctly.

However, he couldn't translate the words "Elfmeter" (penalty), "Schiedsrichter" (referee), and "Meister" (champion) correctly.

As a reminder, Harry Kane transferred to Bayern Munich from Tottenham before the start of the current season for £100 million (€115 million). In the current season, he has already scored seven goals and provided three assists in five matches for the Munich team.

Previously, it was reported that in the last Bundesliga match, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick against Bochum.

