Kane could move to Manchester United next year

Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham for another season, and move to Manchester United as a free agent next summer, reports the Daily Mail.

The former Tottenham striker could spend another season in London, but with the condition that he signs a contract with Manchester United as a free agent next summer. United manager Erik Ten Hag would love to see Kane in his squad, but they have been unable to sign him this summer and have turned their sights to Rasmus Hoylund. A few days later, he signed a contract with Manchester United, and Kane agreed to a transfer to Bayern Munich.

On Wednesday, September 20, Kane will make his debut for Bayern Munich in the Champions League against Manchester United. He shared his impressions of the start in the Champions League with Bayern Munich. According to him, Bayern Munich has won the championship for 11 years or so and hosted the Champions League a few years ago. This club is always expected to win and win titles.

We will remind that Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for the Munich team paid 100 million euros for the transfer, another 20 million are provided in the form of bonuses.