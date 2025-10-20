Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025

In the tenth round of the Betway Championship, Sekhukhune will host Mamelodi Sundowns. Here’s the information on when and where to watch the match.

Sekhukhune vs Mamelodi Sundowns: what you need to know about the match

Sekhukhune are currently not in their best form. The team drew with Chippa United and lost 0–1 to Polokwane City in the South African Championship. In their previous game, Sekhukhune were defeated by Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout. In the league, Sekhukhune sit in second place with 20 points from nine matches, just one point behind the leaders.

That leader is Mamelodi Sundowns, who have 21 points after ten rounds. In their last match, they thrashed Remo Stars 5–1 in CAF Champions League qualifying, but prior to that they lost to Marumo Gallants on penalties in the Carling Knockout. In the Betway Championship, Sundowns have recorded six wins, three draws, and one defeat.

Sekhukhune vs Mamelodi Sundowns: when and where will the match take place?

The highlight match of the tenth round between Sekhukhune and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Tuesday, October 21, starting at 19:30 CAT.



Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:30

New York 13:30

Panama 13:30

Toronto 13:30

Port of Spain 14:30

London 18:30

Yaoundé 19:30

Abuja 19:30

Cape Town 0:30

New Delhi 23:00

Sydney 03:30

Kiribati 05:30

Sekhukhune vs Mamelodi Sundowns: where to watch the match online?

The tenth round match between Sekhukhune and Mamelodi Sundowns will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.