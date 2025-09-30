RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025

Football news Today, 11:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs host AmaZulu in Matchday 9 of the Betway Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the clash.

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs kicked off the new campaign in solid fashion, going unbeaten in their first five fixtures with four wins and a draw. However, the momentum slowed as they failed to win their next two, recording one draw and one defeat. The team currently sits on 14 points after seven matches. Importantly, Chiefs still have two games in hand, trailing the league leaders by seven points and the top three by six.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, have also made a respectable start, steadily picking up points. From their last seven matches, AmaZulu claimed three victories, earned two draws, and suffered two losses. That tally leaves them on 11 points after seven rounds, placing them ninth in the table. With two games in hand, they are just four points off the top three. After finishing inside the top eight last season, AmaZulu will feel they have every chance to push on again this year.

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: when and where will the match take place?

The Betway Championship Matchday 9 showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu takes place on Wednesday, October 1, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: where to watch the match online?

The Matchday 9 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
AmaZulu AmaZulu Schedule AmaZulu News AmaZulu Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Duba: Being a Kaizer Chiefs striker is not easy Football news Today, 04:08 Duba: Being a Kaizer Chiefs striker is not easy
Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 01:45 Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs
New Kaizer Chiefs players waiting for CAF window Football news Yesterday, 14:25 Three new Kaizer Chiefs players waiting for CAF window
Doc Khumalo says Sundowns star is the heart of Bafana Football news Yesterday, 00:11 Doc Khumalo says Sundowns star is the heart of Bafana
Update: New Kaizer Chiefs striker Football news 28 sep 2025, 23:59 Update: New Kaizer Chiefs striker
Kaizer Chiefs to miss three starting players this weekend Football news 26 sep 2025, 13:33 Kaizer Chiefs to miss three starting players this weekend
Related Tournament News
Orlando Pirates give update on Mofokeng Football news Today, 04:26 Orlando Pirates give update on Mofokeng
Revealed: Three reasons new Sundowns star left Portugal for Kabo Yellow Football news Today, 01:01 Revealed: Three reasons new Sundowns star left Portugal for Kabo Yellow
Orlando Pirates coach says midfielder is one of the best in SA Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Orlando Pirates coach says midfielder is one of the best in SA
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 06:17 Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025
Leadership change and Matthews' performance. The symbolic team of the ninth round of the South African Betway Premiership Football news Yesterday, 05:11 Leadership change and Matthews' performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 9 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Sundowns coach Cardoso not happy with the home field Football news 28 sep 2025, 23:42 Sundowns coach Cardoso not happy with the home field
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores