Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs kicked off the new campaign in solid fashion, going unbeaten in their first five fixtures with four wins and a draw. However, the momentum slowed as they failed to win their next two, recording one draw and one defeat. The team currently sits on 14 points after seven matches. Importantly, Chiefs still have two games in hand, trailing the league leaders by seven points and the top three by six.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, have also made a respectable start, steadily picking up points. From their last seven matches, AmaZulu claimed three victories, earned two draws, and suffered two losses. That tally leaves them on 11 points after seven rounds, placing them ninth in the table. With two games in hand, they are just four points off the top three. After finishing inside the top eight last season, AmaZulu will feel they have every chance to push on again this year.

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: when and where will the match take place?

The Betway Championship Matchday 9 showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu takes place on Wednesday, October 1, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:30

New York 13:30

Panama 13:30

Toronto 13:30

Port of Spain 14:30

London 18:30

Yaoundé 19:30

Abuja 19:30

Cape Town 0:30

New Delhi 23:00

Sydney 03:30

Kiribati 05:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: where to watch the match online?

The Matchday 9 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.