FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Talents to Watch at the Tournament

The Under-20 World Cup kicks off this Saturday, September 27. This tournament will showcase numerous young talents who could soon rise to the highest levels of world football.

The Dailysports team has prepared a list of ten players to watch at the Under-20 World Cup.

10. Djylian N'Guessan (France)

The 17-year-old forward will try to help the French national team in this tournament. N’Guessan represents Saint-Étienne, a club currently playing in Ligue 2. Due to injury, he has not yet appeared in the squad this season, although he played eight matches for Saint-Étienne in the 2024/25 campaign. Unfortunately, he didn’t score any goals. At the youth level, however, he has shown impressive form: 10 goals in 21 matches.

N’Guessan also played for France at the Under-17 European Championship, scoring four goals in five matches and helping his team reach the final, where Les Bleus lost to Portugal. At just 17, he has already debuted at the senior level and displayed excellent football in youth competitions. At the World Cup, he will face peers his own age, giving him a chance to demonstrate his abilities at the highest level.

9. Néiser Villarreal (Colombia)

Villarreal has already played over ten matches this season for his first team, Millonarios. He debuted for the senior squad on September 16, 2023, in a Copa Mustang match against Atlético Bucaramanga. Overall, he has 26 senior appearances over the past three years, gradually increasing his involvement each season. While he hasn’t scored yet, he has contributed with assists—one last year and two in 2025. Villarreal also played nine matches for Colombia’s Under-20 team during World Cup qualification, scoring eight goals and providing four assists, finishing as the competition’s top scorer. His excellent form in qualifying boosts hopes that he will continue to produce results at the tournament.

8. Ismaël Konaté (Italy)

Another player with solid senior-level experience. Konaté has played over ten matches for Empoli in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, even recording one assist at the top level in Italy. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t help Empoli avoid relegation, and the club dropped to Serie B, where the Italian forward continues to get playing time. At the start of this season, however, he began to face tougher competition for minutes. Nevertheless, Konaté remains a key figure for Italy’s Under-20 team and will aim to contribute significantly to his squad at the tournament.

7. Pedro (Brazil)

Despite being only 19, Pedro has already accumulated extensive senior-level experience. A product of Corinthians, he played 22 matches for the first team and scored his first goal during that period. At the start of 2024, he moved to Russian side Zenit, where he has since appeared in 66 matches, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. Pedro has already won three titles with Zenit and continues to develop. He arrives at the Under-20 World Cup with significant senior-level experience, which will undoubtedly benefit Brazil.

6. Neo Rapoo (South Africa)

The right-back from Siwelele is considered one of the most promising players in his country, consistently performing at the senior level. He has already played 28 matches for SuperSport United and Sivulele, including an appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, giving him experience in high-level intercontinental competition.

Rapoo delivered a phenomenal performance at the Under-20 African Cup of Nations, playing six out of seven matches, providing two assists, and scoring one goal, helping South Africa lift the title. He now heads to the Under-20 World Cup as one of his team’s leaders, ready to support his squad in the upcoming tournament.

5. Jon Martín (Spain)

At 19, the central defender has become a key player for Real Sociedad’s first team. He debuted for the Basques in the 2023/25 season, playing 13 La Liga matches, featuring in the Copa del Rey, and making his first appearances in European competitions, including three UEFA Europa League matches. This season, Martín’s involvement has been more limited; he is in the squad but mostly on the bench, though he has appeared in one La Liga match in 2025/26.

He also featured in the last Under-19 European Championship, playing all five matches and helping Spain reach the final, though La Furia Roja fell short of the title. His experience in European competitions and at the Under-19 Euro will be invaluable for Martín and a strong asset for Spain at the Under-20 World Cup.

4. Benjamin Cremaschi (USA)

The first player on our list to have played over a hundred matches at a high senior level. He began his career with Inter Miami II and later became a key figure for Inter Miami’s first team. Currently, he is on loan at Parma, though he has yet to make his debut for the Italian side. Despite this, Cremaschi has already played 126 senior-level matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.

At just 20 years old, he already possesses valuable experience, including playing alongside football legends such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez. This experience will undoubtedly benefit both Cremaschi and the U.S. national team at the Under-20 World Cup.

3. Maher Carrizo (Argentina)

Carrizo debuted for Vélez Sarsfield in 2024 and quickly became an important player for the Argentine club. He has already played 47 matches for the first team, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists, most of which came in 2025. He continues to show clear progress, and the 19-year-old is likely to move to a stronger club soon. Carrizo also helped his team win the Argentine Primera División in 2024 and the Supercopa Internacional the same year. For the national team, he delivered an impressive performance in the 2025 World Cup qualifiers, playing nine matches, scoring four goals, and providing three assists.

2. Adrián Liso (Spain)

A highly promising player demonstrating excellent development. Last season, Liso played 41 matches for Real Zaragoza, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His performances attracted the attention of La Liga side Getafe, where he moved and immediately made an impact. In just five matches for Getafe, he has already scored three goals in La Liga, accounting for half of the team’s goals in the championship. With such efficiency and quality on display, he is poised to join a stronger club very soon.

1. Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

The 16-year-old midfielder is already showing excellent football for his age. Often referred to as the Mexican Lamine Yamal, he has also won a title with his national team. He played three matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, providing one assist. More represents Mexican side Club Tijuana.

Last season, he featured in 30 matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist. In the new season, he has already scored three goals in eight matches and added one assist. Additionally, he played three matches in the League Cup, scoring twice, though his team did not reach the playoffs. At just 16, Hilberto More has become an important player for his club and is increasingly featuring for Mexico’s senior national team.

Rising Stars

At the Under-20 World Cup, we will also see two players who are sons of legendary footballers.

One of them is Elyaz Zidane, who plays for Betis Deportivo and the French national team. Unlike his father, Elyaz is a defender. He has already played 22 matches across all competitions for his club over the past two seasons.

Also participating in the tournament is Christian, the son of Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko. The 18-year-old winger plays for Watford U18, having started his football journey in Chelsea’s academy. Christian has also appeared in 11 matches for Ukraine’s Under-19 national team.