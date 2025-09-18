Stubbornness! Club Brugge refuses to release Shandre Campbell for Bafana Bafana U-20 matches

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Belgian club remained adamant.
Football news Today, 11:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Shandre Campbell of Club Brugges controls the ball Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 20-year-old winger will not be able to help his national team in their U-20 World Cup match.

Details: According to Unplayable, 20-year-old South Africa U-20 and Club Brugge winger Shandre Campbell was left out of the squad for the match against France because Brugge did not allow him to join the national team.

It is reported that senior national team head coach Hugo Broos even had to intervene in the situation, but to no avail—Brugge stood firm and refused to let the player go.

For now, the reason behind Club Brugge's decision to keep the player remains unknown.

Campbell joined Brugge this winter from Belgian side NXT and has already played 4 matches, scoring once.

His current contract with the club runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt values the player at 1 million euros.

The opening U-20 World Cup match against France is just 11 days away.

Reminder: Problems for South Africa. FIFA opens case against federation over Lesotho match

