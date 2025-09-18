Stubbornness! Club Brugge refuses to release Shandre Campbell for Bafana Bafana U-20 matches

The Belgian club remained adamant.

The 20-year-old winger will not be able to help his national team in their U-20 World Cup match.

Details: According to Unplayable, 20-year-old South Africa U-20 and Club Brugge winger Shandre Campbell was left out of the squad for the match against France because Brugge did not allow him to join the national team.

It is reported that senior national team head coach Hugo Broos even had to intervene in the situation, but to no avail—Brugge stood firm and refused to let the player go.

For now, the reason behind Club Brugge's decision to keep the player remains unknown.

Campbell joined Brugge this winter from Belgian side NXT and has already played 4 matches, scoring once.

His current contract with the club runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt values the player at 1 million euros.

The opening U-20 World Cup match against France is just 11 days away.

"Belgium-based Shandre Campbell is another notable absentee [from the U20 squad] after he was denied permission to join the Chile-bound South African U20 squad by his side Club Brugge. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos stepped in and tried to negotiate with the… pic.twitter.com/POQqRGCr0A — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) September 18, 2025

