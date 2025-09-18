Problems for South Africa. FIFA opens case against federation over Lesotho match

A punishment now seems inevitable.

For nearly half a year, FIFA avoided making a decision regarding the match between South Africa and Lesotho, in which the banned Teboho Mokoena played for Bafana Bafana. It seemed like Switzerland had forgotten all about it, and everyone could breathe a sigh of relief. But as the qualifiers draw to a close, troubling news has emerged.

Details: According to SABC, on Monday, September 15, South Africa’s football federation received a letter from FIFA stating that both the player and the association are accused of violating several disciplinary regulations, including fielding an ineligible player.

The case has been referred to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, and both the federation and Mokoena have six days to respond. If South Africa is found guilty, the team will be handed a technical defeat in the match against Lesotho, and financial penalties could also follow.

Reminder: If a technical defeat is imposed, South Africa will be tied on points with Benin (14 points each after eight matches) but will remain top of the group thanks to a superior goal difference (+6 compared to Benin’s +4).

To secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, South Africa must defeat both Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final two qualifiers this October, provided Benin doesn’t drop points in their fixtures and Nigeria wins both remaining games, hoping for a slip-up from Bafana Bafana.