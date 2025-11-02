Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brando Peterson aiming to topple Mamelodi Sundowns goalminder Ronwen Williams from Bafana Bafana goalposts

Chiefs goalkeeper aiming for Afcon and World Cup Bafana Bafana selection

Brandon Peterson has one aim and the goal is to topple Ronwen Williams as Bafana Bafana’s number one goalkeeper.

Peterson has been less erratic for Kaizer Chiefs this season and testament to that is the fact that the Amakhosi goalkeeper has kept nine clean sheets out of 14 matches in all competitions this season.

The former Bidvest Wits goalminder kept those clean sheets so he makes his way into Hugo Broos’ national side.

Peterson’s coach at the Naturena-based side Ben Youssef has revealed.

“Congratulations to Petersen, congratulations to the goalkeeper coach for a good job he’s doing with him,” Ben Youssef said.

“The target of Petersen is to go back to Bafana Bafana, to be part of the national team. He’s targeting that, and we are following him.

“I think he needs to continue to work to put pressure on the coach of the national team. Why not be part of the squad in AFCON?”