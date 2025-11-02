ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brando Peterson aiming to topple Mamelodi Sundowns goalminder Ronwen Williams from Bafana Bafana goalposts

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brando Peterson aiming to topple Mamelodi Sundowns goalminder Ronwen Williams from Bafana Bafana goalposts

Chiefs goalkeeper aiming for Afcon and World Cup Bafana Bafana selection
Football news Today, 04:12
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brando Peterson aiming to topple Mamelodi Sundowns goalminder Ronwen Williams from Bafana Bafana goalposts.

Brandon Peterson has one aim and the goal is to topple Ronwen Williams as Bafana Bafana’s number one goalkeeper.

Peterson has been less erratic for Kaizer Chiefs this season and testament to that is the fact that the Amakhosi goalkeeper has kept nine clean sheets out of 14 matches in all competitions this season.

The former Bidvest Wits goalminder kept those clean sheets so he makes his way into Hugo Broos’ national side.

Peterson’s coach at the Naturena-based side Ben Youssef has revealed.

“Congratulations to Petersen, congratulations to the goalkeeper coach for a good job he’s doing with him,” Ben Youssef said.

“The target of Petersen is to go back to Bafana Bafana, to be part of the national team. He’s targeting that, and we are following him.

“I think he needs to continue to work to put pressure on the coach of the national team. Why not be part of the squad in AFCON?”

Related teams and leagues
Durban City Durban City Schedule Durban City News Durban City Transfers
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Game News
Picture by Durban City Football news Today, 03:52 Gavin Hunt taking emotional strain on Durban City's lacklustre results
Football news 30 oct 2025, 06:02 Durban City's Gavin Hunt wary of Kaizer Chiefs' pedigree ahead of their clash
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news 25 oct 2025, 15:46 Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze denies the club is playing games with Luke Baartman’s career
Related Team News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 04:49 Kaizer Chiefs striker's move to Saudi Arabia fails
Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes Football news 31 oct 2025, 13:59 Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes
Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:25 Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025
Related Tournament News
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 05:05 ‘That’s bullsh*t’: Sundowns coach Miugel Cardoso spits fire as he addresses his critics
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 03:05 Camren Dansin's brilliant goal for Orlando Pirates is a door opener for more youngsters at the club
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news Today, 02:16 Miguel Cardoso bemoans lack of firepower as Mamelodi Sundowns plays to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates
Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 16:11 Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 30 oct 2025, 09:43 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:51 Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores