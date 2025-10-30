Durban City's Gavin Hunt wary of Kaizer Chiefs' pedigree ahead of their clash

Hunt strongly suggest his team will be out to dish out a good performance before result

Gavin Hunt has decided to focus on Durban City delivering a good performance against Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership match with a result taking care of itself.

"We are focused on delivering a good performance,” Hunt told the Kickoff website.

“Let's see what happens. The result will take care of itself. Kaizer Chiefs can turn things around at any moment.”

The game at Moses Mabhida Stadium is one which would test is Chiefs have, indeed, turned the corner or their 3-1 win over AS Simba last Sunday was an isolated result.

This is also the game which could give an indication if what potentially looked like a season of glory for Amakhosi will get back on track or not.

Chiefs started the season with great intent never seen from them in previous campaign but floundered as it continues with less convincing performances.

Their win over As Simba was a result not expected from them by the football fraternity as it brought the spotlight back to them.

Hunt is wary of them though.

“Every game is important,” Hunt said.

“Yes, Kaizer Chiefs may be unique. They are a great club, a big club, so we are looking forward to the game."

The game starts at 7.30pm.