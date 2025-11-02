ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gavin Hunt taking emotional strain on Durban City's lacklustre results

Gavin Hunt taking emotional strain on Durban City's lacklustre results

Coach believes his team has deserved more in their recent matches
Football news Today, 03:52
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Durban City Gavin Hunt taking emotional strain on Durban City's lacklustre results.

Gavin Hunt was emotionally broken after his Durban City side’s goal against Kaizer Chiefs was ruled for offside.

The emotional strain on the former Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United coach is compounded by his side’s 1-0 loss to Amakhosi as he feels they have what it takes to be in a good space form wise.

Chiefs striker Flavio Silva scored the winning goal with a brilliant header inside the last two minutes of this Betway Premiership match.

“Well, emotionally, it is really frustrating, you know. I thought we had won it, and I’m not sure if it was an offside or not. I didn’t see it,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“But emotionally, it’s hard to take that. We put so much into the game. So, what can I say? We deserved more out of the game—possibly three points. But anyway, it’s gone.”

Katlego Maphathe sent Hunt and his technical team into pure elation after finishing off a cross from the right but assistant referee Zakhele Siwela flagged him offside.

Replays show the match official was correct in his decision at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

The slump in form for Hunt’s City has the coach in disbelief and ruing their luck.

“I just feel we need a little bit of luck, you know what I am saying, a little bit of luck,” he said.

“You need a little bit of something to fall for you, and we haven’t had too much, even the games we have won.”

City are seventh on the Betway Premiership standings with 15 points from 11 matches and face Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Related teams and leagues
Durban City Durban City Schedule Durban City News Durban City Transfers
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Game News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 04:12 Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brando Peterson aiming to topple Mamelodi Sundowns goalminder Ronwen Williams from Bafana Bafana goalposts
Football news 30 oct 2025, 06:02 Durban City's Gavin Hunt wary of Kaizer Chiefs' pedigree ahead of their clash
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news 25 oct 2025, 15:46 Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze denies the club is playing games with Luke Baartman’s career
Related Team News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 04:49 Kaizer Chiefs striker's move to Saudi Arabia fails
Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes Football news 31 oct 2025, 13:59 Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes
Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:25 Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025
Related Tournament News
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 05:05 ‘That’s bullsh*t’: Sundowns coach Miugel Cardoso spits fire as he addresses his critics
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 03:05 Camren Dansin's brilliant goal for Orlando Pirates is a door opener for more youngsters at the club
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news Today, 02:16 Miguel Cardoso bemoans lack of firepower as Mamelodi Sundowns plays to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates
Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 16:11 Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 30 oct 2025, 09:43 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:51 Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores