Gavin Hunt taking emotional strain on Durban City's lacklustre results

Coach believes his team has deserved more in their recent matches

Gavin Hunt was emotionally broken after his Durban City side’s goal against Kaizer Chiefs was ruled for offside.

The emotional strain on the former Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United coach is compounded by his side’s 1-0 loss to Amakhosi as he feels they have what it takes to be in a good space form wise.

Chiefs striker Flavio Silva scored the winning goal with a brilliant header inside the last two minutes of this Betway Premiership match.

“Well, emotionally, it is really frustrating, you know. I thought we had won it, and I’m not sure if it was an offside or not. I didn’t see it,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“But emotionally, it’s hard to take that. We put so much into the game. So, what can I say? We deserved more out of the game—possibly three points. But anyway, it’s gone.”

Katlego Maphathe sent Hunt and his technical team into pure elation after finishing off a cross from the right but assistant referee Zakhele Siwela flagged him offside.

Replays show the match official was correct in his decision at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

The slump in form for Hunt’s City has the coach in disbelief and ruing their luck.

“I just feel we need a little bit of luck, you know what I am saying, a little bit of luck,” he said.

“You need a little bit of something to fall for you, and we haven’t had too much, even the games we have won.”

City are seventh on the Betway Premiership standings with 15 points from 11 matches and face Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.