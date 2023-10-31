Juventus supported Fagioli. After the betting scandal, the player will receive a salary increase

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the management of Juventus is going to extend the contract with midfielder Nicolò Fagioli.

According to the insider, the agreement will be extended until 2028.

The club said it fully supports the player following his seven-month suspension. As you know, the footballer was punished for playing in a bookmaker's office.

In addition, Juventus allegedly plans to increase his salary.

Fagioli moved to Juventus from Cremonese in 2022. During this time, the 22-year-old midfielder took part in 45 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

The young footballer’s agreement with the Turin club expires in 2026. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is 35 million euros.

Let us remind you that the footballer himself did not deny that he made bets while being a Juventus player. He also said that he had debts to illegal bookmakers.